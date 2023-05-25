Iran unveils new variant of Khorramshahr ballistic missile

The unveiling ceremony was held on the anniversary of Liberation of Khorramshahr city from Wes-backed Saddam Ba'athist regime in 1982.

The Khorramshahr missile is one of the most advanced missiles designed by the experts of the Aerospace Organization of defense ministry, which has a range of 2,000 km and is equipped with a high-explosive warhead weighing 1,500 kg.

To create tactical capabilities, this missile is equipped with one of the most advanced liquid fuel engines and the engine is placed in the fuel tank, which has reduced the length of the missile to about 13 meters.

This missile is the latest advanced version of Khorramshahr, one of the types of point-blank missiles without the need for guidance in the final phase.

The Khorramshahr-4 missile is equipped with a navigation aid system and is capable of carrying a heavy warhead.

The high speed of the warhead hitting the target makes the enemy's defense systems unable to detect and intercept and take action to destroy it.

This missile also uses active phase guidance and control, middle phase guidance and control.

The difference between this missile and its previous variants is the accuracy of targeting in the middle phase (flying above the atmosphere).

SKH/5789868