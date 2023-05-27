Khorramshahr-4 missile capable of neutralizing cyber-attacks

Speaking in an IRIB TV program, Iranian Deputy Defence Minister General Seyyed Mehdi Farahi briefed about Iran's defense achievements in the field of missile systems.

In the last 40 years, Iran achieved many successes under the pressures and sanctions and the Khorramshahr-4 missile is one of them, General Farahi said.

The Khorramshahr missile is one of the most advanced missiles designed by the experts of the Aerospace Organization of the defense ministry, which has a range of 2,000 km and is equipped with a high-explosive warhead weighing 1,500 kg.

The Khorramshahr-4 missile has been equipped with a cyber defense system to resist and neutralize enemy cyber attacks, he said, noting that countering this missile is almost impossible for defense systems.

He also stressed that this missile is the best and most capable missile that the Islamic Republic has built so far.

Iran has the capability and technological capability to produce missiles with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers, Farhi further continued.

But the Iranian defense industry acts in line with the country's macro policies and the instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that the construction of missile systems must be stopped at a range of 2,000 kilometers.

"If necessary, we have the ability to achieve longer ranges, but we have not done such a thing so far and we have no plans for it," he said.

MNA/5794986