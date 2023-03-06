Iran air force unveils first F-14 flight simulator

A flight simulator or "Simulator" is a system by which a real flight is visualized for the pilot to experience similar flight conditions.

he F-14 aircraft system consists of four parts: "audio-visual unit which is in the initial stages of pilot training", "MT simulator for training the tactical operations of the interceptor officer", "OFT system as a simulator in front of the aircraft" and "CPT system for pilot training".

Among the features of this system, which was designed and localized by Iran's Army Research and Self-Sufficiency Organization, there isink of the MT system with the OFT system and their optimization, the existence of a new 180-degree special system, and modeling for weight balance in the behavior and performance of the aircraft. The system is very much similar to flying an F14 aircraft fighter jet.

