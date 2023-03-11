Iran unveils first model of Yasin training jet (+VIDEO)

In a ceremony with the participation of Iranian senior military officials production line of the first model of the Yasin training jet was unveiled by Iran’s Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani and the Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Force Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi.

The Iranian advanced training jet "Yasin" is 12 meters long, 4 meters high, weighs five and a half tons in operational take-off conditions, and can fly up to 12 kilometers.

With a length of more than 10 meters and an area of ​​24 square meters, the wing of this aircraft is designed to be one of the best training aircraft in the world in landing and take-off with a minimum speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

The maximum speed of this aircraft is announced at about 1000 kilometers per hour. The presence of a fully rotating horizontal fin at the tail of the aircraft removes the pilot's limitation for performing various maneuvers, especially exiting the "Spin" mode or rotational fall.

