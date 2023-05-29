Khorramshahr-4 missile capable of hitting 80 targets

"Only one missile is fired but when it reaches its target, it hits as many as 80 targets at one time. It means that, if we fire 80 missiles of this variant, as many as 8,000 targets are hit in the enemy's lands," the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Monday about the recently unveiled precision-guided missile Khorramshahr-4 missile.

Iranian defense ministry unveiled the latest Khorramshahr ballistic missiles dubbed "Khorramshahr-4 long-range strategic missile" in a ceremony on Thursday morning in the presence of the defense minister on the anniversary of Liberation of Khorramshahr city from Western-backed Saddam Ba'athist regime in 1982.

Other Iranian officials have said about the features of the new missile that it is equipped with a cyber defense system to resist and neutralize enemy cyber attacks that make it impossible to intercept.

The Khorramshahr missile is one of the most advanced missiles designed by the experts of the Aerospace Organization of defense ministry, which has a range of 2,000 km and is equipped with a high-explosive warhead weighing 1,500 kg.

To create tactical capabilities, this missile is equipped with one of the most advanced liquid fuel engines and the engine is placed in the fuel tank, which has reduced the length of the missile to about 13 meters.

MNA