Western states against strong Iran: FM spox.

The same Western governments, especially the United States and France, which played an important role in arming Saddam's Baath regime and are among the top exporters of arms to the region, today express concern over Iran's progress and defensive authority, Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

"They are against a strong Iran," he stressed.

Iranian armed forces unveiled their latest model of ballistic missiles dubbed "Khorramshahr-4 long-range strategic missile" in a ceremony on Thursday morning in the presence of the defense minister.

France on Thursday condemned Iran‘s recent long-range ballistic missile test and claimed the move violated United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, which was adopted in 2015.

This claim comes as Iran has repeatedly declared that its missile program has nothing to do with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its provisions.

Earlier, the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations in New York announced in a statement, "Iran's missile program is designed based on conventional defense capability, and none of Iran's ballistic missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads, and Iran has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons and nor will it in the future."

