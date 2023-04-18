Iran unveils new drones, missile systems

Four divisions of the Iranian Army, namely the Ground Force, the Navy, the Air Force, and the Air Defense, held military parades marking the National Army Day on Tuesday in the presence of President Ebrahim Raeisi in Tehran.

Among the major achievements put on display during the parade was the Mohajer-6 drone, which is capable of carrying guided bombs and sophisticated surveillance equipment. It has already been used in combat by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Iran’s first wide-body unmanned combat aerial vehicle, Kaman 22, was also unveiled, along with Iranian suicide drones such as Arash, Kian and Karrar, which could be flown from both ground and offshore launchers, Press TV reported.

Kaman 22 is said to have a range of approximately 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) and can carry 300 kilograms of explosives.

Qader (Capable) medium-range anti-ship cruise missile, laser-guided air-to-ground Sattar missile, Fakour-90 (Thoughtful-90) air-to-air missile, Qaem surface-to-air missile, and Shafagh precision-guided missile, which has a range of 20 kilometers, were displayed as well.

The Army’s air defense division unveiled several domestically-developed missile systems, including Damavand strategic and long-range system used for downing various aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles, Nasser 40 navigation assistant radar system, Majid short-range and low-altitude air defense system, Nawab medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, Mersad mid-range air defense system, Khordad 15 surface-to-air missile system, and Talaash (Endeavor) long-range mobile surface-to-air missile system.

The Army also put on display Kian 600, Kian 700 and Kian 800 super heavy tank transporters, Zulfiqar and Tiam main battle tanks, Seraj artillery system which is equipped with a 35-millimeter cannon and uses both a radar and a new optical system to detect and destroy small flying objects, Matla’ al-Fajr VHF 3D radar, Kavosh precision approach radar, and 900-kilogram Qased (Messenger) smart bomb.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran maintains that its military power poses no threat to the regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

MNA/PR