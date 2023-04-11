  1. Technology
Iranian Army Ground Force unveils Mohajer 6 jammer drone

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Army's Ground Force has unveiled its first indigenously-manufactured jammer drone, which is designed to disrupt the communication between hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their controllers.

Mohajer 6 jammer drone, equipped with a high-tech system capable of transmitting interfering radio signals, was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief commander of the Iranian Army, and a number of senior commanders of the Army's Ground Force on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

The jammer drone is the Army’s first UAV with the capability to operate and support electronic warfare and electronic offense against the enemy’s communication networks.

Mohajer 6 jammer drone, along with 1,084 types of new military equipment and weapons, upgraded, reproduced and produced by the Army's Ground Force, joined the operational units of the force after the ceremony.

The newly-joined military equipment and weapons cover the fields of armor, artillery, rockets, drones, helicopters and electronic warfare.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of homegrown equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never open for negotiations.

