Israeli regime reacts to Iran's unveiling of new missile

According to Hebrew sources, the announcement of the missile came days after Israeli regimes military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and other top military officials warned of a possible war with Iran over its nuclear program.

The speed of the high-mobility tactical missile can reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere.

The new missile can reach the occupied lands and US bases in the Middle East, according to Times of Israel.

The Khorramshahr missile is one of the most advanced missiles designed by the experts of the Aerospace Organization of defense ministry, which has a range of 2,000 km and is equipped with a high-explosive warhead weighing 1,500 kg.

SKH/PR