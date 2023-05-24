Putin on Kiev's kill list: Ukrainian official

Speaking to Germany’s Die Welt media outlet on Wednesday, Skibitsky was asked whether his service is trying to assassinate the Russian head of state. The Ukrainian official replied by saying that President Putin “notices that we’re getting ever closer to him," Russia Today reported.

Vadim Skibitsky added that his subordinates are also hunting down top Russian military commanders.

According to Skibitsky, the Ukrainian intelligence service has failed to kill Putin because he “stays holed up,” but added that the Russian commander-in-chief “is now beginning to stick his head out.”

When he does appear publicly, however, the intelligence agency is “not sure whether it’s really him,” Skibitsky claimed.

He added that his subordinates were “trying to kill” Yevgeny Prighozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have also been marked for elimination by the Ukrainian intelligence service, its deputy chief claimed.

SKH/PR