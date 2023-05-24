Russia coming together, national pride overflowing: Putin

During an awards ceremony in Moscow, President Putin commented on the current situation in his country in light of Ukraine's war and tensions with Western countries, TASS reported.

"Yes, Russia is going through difficult times now; things have never been easy, but, still, today we are seeing a moment of our common consolidation, with our national pride being sharpened, when we are striving at all costs to strengthen the foundations of our spirituality, to create the conditions in the economy, manufacturing, and education of our young people in order to ensure the unconditional future of our country," he said at an awards ceremony.

"We have become much more self-sufficient. Without self-sufficiency, there can be no sovereignty, and self-sufficiency is being achieved in all areas: in art, in science, in industry and, of course, in the military," Putin believes.

"Russia is going through difficult times now; things have never been easy, but, still, today we are seeing a moment of our common consolidation," the Russian leader said.

AMK/PR