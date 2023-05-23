  1. World
  2. Eurasia
May 23, 2023, 5:50 PM

Jet supplies to Ukraine unable to change situation: Kremlin

Jet supplies to Ukraine unable to change situation: Kremlin

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The supplies of new weapons, including aircraft to Kiev, are unable to fundamentally change the course of the special military operation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

Western countries have recently been discussing the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv, TASS reported. 

"It is clear that the supplies of various more advanced weapon systems and types of armaments to Ukraine are spiraling up. Obviously, the decision has been made to send aircraft, too. But, just like all other types of weapons, this is unable to fundamentally change the situation on the frontline," the Kremlin spokesman stressed when asked for a comment.

The risks of such actions by the West are obvious, Peskov warned. He refrained from speculating when the fighter jets might be handed over to Kyiv.

"The timing is not for us to judge," he said.

SKH/PR

News Code 201093

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News