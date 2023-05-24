US aircraft carrier sails into Oslo amid tensions with Russia

The ship and its crew will be conducting training exercises with the Norwegian armed forces along the country’s coast in the coming days, the Norwegian military said, according to Reuters.

At one spot on the Oslo fjord, dozens of people of all ages gathered on the shore to observe the vessel as it cruised by, taking pictures and videos.

“This visit is an important signal of the close bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Norway and a signal of the credibility of collective defense and deterrence,” said Jonny Karlsen, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, the operational command center of the military.

Norwegian media reported the aircraft carrier would sail north of the Arctic Circle. Karlsen declined to comment on the reports.

The Russian embassy in Oslo condemned the aircraft carrier’s Oslo visit.

“There are no questions in the (Arctic) north that require a military solution, nor topics where outside intervention is needed,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

MNA/PR