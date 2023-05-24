  1. Politics
May 24, 2023, 1:10 PM

West sees Russia, China as threat to its dominance: Lavrov

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) –Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that the West saw Russia and China as "adversaries" that posed what he called an existential threat to the West's "dominance".

"As evidenced by statements made at the recently concluded G7 summit in Japan, the West views Russia and China as strategic adversaries posing almost an existential threat to its dominance," Lavrov said, Jerusalem Post reported. 

The G7 pledged more measures, including long-term military, financial, humanitarian, and diplomatic assistance to Ukraine, to defeat Russia in the conflict, the leaders said in a statement on Ukraine at the Hiroshima summit.

The G7 also pledged to continue their active weapons supplies to Ukraine if the military conflict ends.

The Group of Seven leaders further pledged to boost economic sanctions on Russia to further undermine the country's capabilities in the Ukraine war.

