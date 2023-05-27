  1. Politics
May 27, 2023, 3:00 PM

Lavrov:

Sanctions to follow against Kiev over threats against Putin

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Russia hopes that sanctions against the Ukrainian leadership will follow over the threats against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview published Saturday.

"I have no doubts that the puppeteers in Washington and London begin to concern themselves with how mentally stable these people are," the Russian minister said according to TASS. 

"I hope that sanctions will follow against these so-called officials. All statements that it is necessary to kill all Russians, wherever they are - that was said both by [Ukrainian Presidential Office Head Advisor Mikhail] Podolyak and [National Defense and Security Council Secretary Alexey] Danilov - and now personal [threats] against a leader of a sovereign state, the Russian Federation - is the most serious thing."

The Minister also stated that Ukraine is a terrorist state, with its authorities "driving themselves into this quality." Commenting on the threats against the Russian leadership, Lavrov underscored that a word has been uttered, and the West must bear responsibility for these words.".

Earlier in the week, deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence Vadym Skibitsky told German daily that Putin was at the top of Kiev's list of targets.

