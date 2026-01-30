Araghchi deplores Western media's lies about Iran events

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was received by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

According to local Iranian media, during the meeting, the very good relations between Iran and Turkey were discussed and exchanged views on, and the two countries' determination to strengthen relations in all fields was emphasized.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, thanked the solidarity and firm positions of the Turkish government and people, especially President Erdogan's previous comments in support of Iran's national sovereignty and in rejection of foreign interference and emphasizing unity and cohesion among Islamic countries in confronting the Zionist regime's genocide, warmongering, and expansionism, stressing the necessity of strengthening solidarity between Islamic countries and the region to confront threats and destructive interference in the affairs of regional countries.

Araghchi also explained about the recent events in Iran, in which violent and terrorist elements entered peaceful gatherings of people and turned them into violence, during which hundreds of law enforcement and security forces and ordinary people were martyred, emphasizing the importance of all countries in the region being vigilant against false and one-sided narratives by Western-Israeli media regarding Iran's internal issues.

Recalling the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in using diplomacy to secure the interests of the Iranian nation and prevent the escalation of regional tensions, the Foreign Minister praised Turkey's responsible approach regarding the Iranian nuclear issue and clarified that Iran has never shied away from negotiations and dialogue based on a sense of mutual respect and acceptance of the legitimate interests and legitimate concerns of the Iranian nation.

The Turkish President, for his part, sent his warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing confidence that the Iranian government and people will overcome the existing challenges with national unity and cohesion.

Referring to Turkey's consultations for de-escalation and return to the path of diplomacy, Erdogan stressed that the region cannot bear any more insecurity. He considered diplomacy the only solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and announced Turkey's readiness for any noble efforts in that regard.

MNA