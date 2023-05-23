Russia's gov. buildings reportedly attacked in Belgorod

Moscow’s forces are continuing to engage in operations against cross-border raiders who entered Russia from Ukraine in one of the most daring attacks on Russian territory since Russia's operation on Kyiv began 15 months ago, Aljazeera reported.

The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Tuesday that a “counter-terrorism operation” was continuing against what he had earlier described as a Ukrainian “sabotage group” which had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district bordering Ukraine.

The governor told residents who fled Graivoron that it was “not possible to return yet” to their homes.

“On the situation in the Graivoron district: the cleaning of the territory by the Ministry of Defence together with law enforcement agencies continues,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

One woman has been killed and two people wounded, he added.

Telegram channels monitoring Russia’s military activity, including the blog Rybar with more than a million subscribers, said buildings housing Russia’s Interior Ministry and the FSB security service had come under attack in the region’s main town, also known as Belgorod.

The RVC published video footage late on Monday on their Telegram social media channel which showed what the group said was a fighter inspecting a captured Russian armoured vehicle. Another video showed what it said were fighters operating an armoured vehicle on a country road inside Russian territory.

