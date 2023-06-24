  1. Politics
Iran voices support for "rule of law" in Russian Federation

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Nasser Kanani, spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry said that the recent event in Russia is an internal issue of that country, adding that Iran supports the rule of law in the northern neighbor.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation," Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement on Saturday afternoon in the first reaction to coup attempt by the Wagner mercenary group in the Russian Federation.

In an emergency televised address to the nation on Saturday, President Putin of the Russian Federation described the rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group as "stab in the back" of the country.

In a statement, Russia’s national anti-terrorist committee said an anti-terror operation regime has been introduced “with the aim of preventing possible terrorist acts on the territory of the city of Moscow and the Moscow region”.

Putin also signed a new law allowing for the detention of individuals for up to 30 days if they violate martial law regulations.

The introduction of martial law in regions where Wagner is present may be imminent, local Russian media said on Saturday.

