Zaluzhny suffered a head trauma and numerous shrapnel wounds in early May, in a missile attack on a Ukrainian command post not far from the village of Posad-Pokrovskoe, the Russian Ria Novesti reported on Wednesday.

The general had undergone a craniotomy at a military hospital in Kiev after the strike, the source claimed. The prognosis by the doctors is that the 49-year-old is going to live but won’t be able to execute his duties as commander anymore, he added.

Zaluzhny’s condition is further complicated by the fact that he has an underlying condition namely diabetes, the agency also reported.

