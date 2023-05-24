  1. World
  2. Eurasia
May 24, 2023, 4:24 PM

Ukraine’s top general gravely wounded in Russian strike

Ukraine’s top general gravely wounded in Russian strike

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – General Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces was seriously wounded some weeks ago in a Russian strike near the city of Kherson, a security source told Russian media Wednesday.

Zaluzhny suffered a head trauma and numerous shrapnel wounds in early May, in a missile attack on a Ukrainian command post not far from the village of Posad-Pokrovskoe, the Russian Ria Novesti reported on Wednesday.

The general had undergone a craniotomy at a military hospital in Kiev after the strike, the source claimed. The prognosis by the doctors is that the 49-year-old is going to live but won’t be able to execute his duties as commander anymore, he added.

Zaluzhny’s condition is further complicated by the fact that he has an underlying condition namely diabetes, the agency also reported.

MNA/PR

News Code 201157

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News