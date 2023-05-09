Nations of region to overcome divergence: Gen Bagheri

Major General Bagheri who at the head of a high-ranking military delegation arrived in Oman on Sunday gave a speech to the professors and commanders of Oman's National Defence College (NDC) at the Academy for Strategic and Defence Studies.

Referring to the formation of the new world order, Major General Bagheri said, "Today, many thinkers confirm that the world is moving towards the establishment of a new order. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States sought to create a unipolar order, but it failed to do so."

"We consider justice to be a great necessity for building a better world. A look at the fate and causes of the collapse of previous empires and world systems shows that the lack of justice was an important factor in their collapse," he added.

"Hegemony arising from the unjust global system has become a pathological behavior for some powers, as if they have no escape from it, but the signs of the decline of American power have been visible for a long time, and we are sure that the new order will not be based on a unipolar hegemon," he further pointed out.

According to Major General Bagheri, another feature of the new World order is that it will be based on a regional order.

The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces stated that the basic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on the formation of regional security arrangements without the intervention of extra-regional powers, and emphasized, "hegemony seekers by using the tool of Iran-phobia have prevented this important issue, that is exactly the same way they have used the tactic of Islamophobia in the West."

He continued by honoring the memory of the martyr of the Axis of Resistance, Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani and added, "The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have provided the most services to the people of the region in the fight against terrorists under the command and guidance of their great hero, Martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani. We honor the memory of this great hero and his martyred companions."

The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces highlighted several strategic points regarding regional security which included, the participation of all countries to resolve global and regional issues, real and joint management of issues to have a more just world and region, ensuring and implementing justice, respect for independence and territorial integrity and the sovereignty of countries, avoiding interference and imposing own views on other countries and refraining from the arrogant and selfish point of views.

