Iran Army Ground Forces voices readiness to coop. with Oman

Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari who made the remarks in a meeting with the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) Maj.Gen Mattar Salim Al Balushi in Muscat.

Referring to the religious, cultural and historical commonalities between the two countries, Heidari emphasized the necessity of increasing the interaction between the armed forces of Iran and Oman.

He noted that the ground forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army are fully prepared to cooperate with the Royal Army of Oman in educational, technical and operational fields.

Heidari accompanies the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri on his visit to Muscat. Bagheri arrived in Oman on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking military delegation. Upon arrival there, he said that his visit would help expand cooperation aimed at promoting peace in the region.

