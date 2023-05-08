Developing regional diplomacy win-win strategy for Iran

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, who traveled to Oman at the head of a high-ranking military delegation to strengthen and develop military, defense, and political cooperation, made the remarks at a meeting with Iranian embassy staff in Muscat on Monday.

Emphasizing that the development of regional and defense diplomacy is one of the important indicators of world diplomacy, he said that the expansion of regional diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran with regional countries is indeed a win-win strategy.

Today, regional security depends on constructive cooperation and friendly relations among the countries of the region based on shared interests, which will be achieved without the presence and interference of the trans-regional countries, he highlighted.

Major General Baqeri arrived in Oman on Sunday upon an invitation by his Omani counterpart Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Arraisi.

Upon his arrival to Oman, he said that "The trip will definitely have a significant impact on the development of cooperation and the promotion of peace and friendship in the region, and during this trip, I will meet with the commanders of the armed forces and other political officials of Oman."

AMK/5774088