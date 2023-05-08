Global power shifting from West to East

Major General Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting with his Omani counterpart Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Arraisi early on Monday.

Major General Bagheri thanked the Omani authorities, especially the Sultan of this country for supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling such relations brotherly and deep-rooted.

Describing the Persian Gulf and West Asia region as one of the most sensitive regions in the world, he underlined that the region has seen Americans trying to impose themselves as absolute rulers on the world and the region in recent years.

Pointing to the friendly ties between Iran and Oman, Bagheri called for strengthening the security of maritime borders between the two countries and expressed Iran’s readiness to have a joint plan on intelligence measures, especially in the field of counternarcotics.

Defense cooperation between the two countries is moving forward and progressing rapidly, he said, inviting Oman to partake in international naval joint drills.

He underscored that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces have achieved complete self-sufficiency in various areas and they can cooperate with Oman in the fields of equipment, training, and operation.

Bagheri also called the issue of Palestine one of the most fundamental issues for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic world, saying that today, the Zionist regime is under pressure from all societies, and a dichotomy in their sovereignty is clear.

Khamis Arraisi, for his part, described such visits as strengthening relations between the two countries, saying that Oman and Iran understand their interests better than others and believing that by uniting and solidarity of the countries of the region, the security of the region can be ensured.

Expressing satisfaction over Iran-Saudi agreements, he termed the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia as one of the ways to prevent foreign interference in the region and to enhance regional security.

