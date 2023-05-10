United States weaker than before: Gen. Bagheri

Speaking at the International Conference on the New World Order Geometry on Wednesday, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that the preparations for holding the conference started a year ago when the Leader of the Islamic Revolution raised the necessity of reviewing the change in the world order.

The two blocs of the West and East sought to acquire more interests with two world wars, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the world system was changing, he stressed.

"The victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran has been a great exception and one of the most important factors in not forming the absolute sovereignty of the United States over the world," he said elsewhere in his remarks.

Referring to the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and Iraq, Major General Bagheri underlined that the US' escape-like retreat from those countries and not achieving its goals despite spending $7 trillion in the region shows that the US is now weaker than before.

Turning to the Zionist regime, he stressed that the Israeli regime is facing a decline and is suffering from major problems in various dimensions.

Bagheri also added that the Palestinian nation and Resistance are empowered to combat Zionists and liberate the Occupied al-Quds.

In this regard, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami on Tuesday night told reporters that the regional developments are moving in the direction of breaking the enemies' cohesion.

Referring to the US withdrawal from the region, Salami stressed that the American forces extensively withdrew from the region and the US was forced to exclude the region from its political priorities.

Saying that Iran's relations with its neighbors have strengthened, Salami added that the enemies' plot for isolating Iran failed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami referred to the continued crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and said the Israeli regime's political system is not stable.

