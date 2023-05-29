World order changing against interests of Iran's enemies

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in a gathering of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday.

General Bagheri said that changes in the world system require proper planning and preparation on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Describing the current Iranian administration's policy to develop relations with regional and neighboring countries as a correct policy, he added that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on local strategies and policies, are ready with all their strength and capacity against any threats.

The Iranian top official noted that the foreign policy apparatus can play a big and important role in introducing to and sharing defense and military capabilities with friendly countries.

Addressing the ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran in different countries, Major General Bagheri said, "Introducing and sharing the defense and military capabilities of the Islamic Republic can develop the country's defense relations and strengthen deterrence."

He further said that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared to develop the level of relations in various fields, including the export of defense and military equipment, as well as the sharing of military experiences in the fields of training, and exercises to other nations.

