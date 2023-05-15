Thousands in India protest Islamophobi, Hindu fascism

Protesters chanted slogans against Hindutva fascism, a right-wing political ideology based on Hindu nationalism aimed at establishing India as a Hindu nation -- rather than a secular state, as well as growing Islamophobia, media outlets in the country reported Monday, according to Press TV English website.

According to the reports, the peaceful protest rally on Saturday was organized by the Kerala Muslim Jama-ath Federation (KMJF) to mark its 40th anniversary in the coastal city of Kollam in efforts to address current concerns of Indian Muslims.

Participants in the rally further raised their voices against the proposed legislation such as National Registration of Citizens (NRC) and Uniform Civil Code, as well as the growing violence against Islamic seminaries and mosques across India.

They demanded protection of the rights of Muslims -- as the largest religious minority in the country -- and called for unity among the Muslim population.

MNA/PressTV