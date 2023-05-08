Iran ready to give its defense capabilities to Oman

Major General Bagheri made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Shihab bin Tariq Al Said on Monday where he referred to Oman's support for Iran in various fields and its cooperation with Iran in terms of letting the Iranian vessels dock at that country's ports.

"In recent years, these relations have increased greatly," Gen. Bagheri said.

The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces emphasized the need to deal with drug trafficking and said, "With the blocking of Iran's eastern borders, the smuggling route has changed and the smuggling gangs have become more active in the sea, and this is dangerous for all countries, including Oman. Therefore, we are ready for any joint intelligence and operational cooperation to deal with this sinister phenomenon."

"Foreigners always try to take advantage of the divisions between the countries of the region, but we must neutralize these excuses from the enemies through dialogue," the top Iranian general continued.

"The relations between the two countries of Iran and Oman can be considered as a role model and example for other countries in the region because this path and its expansion among the rest of the countries helps to ensure and improve security in the region," Major General Bagheri further pointed out.

The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces invited the military officials of Oman to visit Iran to get acquainted with Iran's military capabilities in order to strengthen the defense relations between the two countries.

Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, for his part, considered Major General Bagheri's visit a strategic trip and said, "This trip can play an important role in the development of relations between the two countries in the near future and in the Iranian president's visit to Oman and the visit of the Sultan of Oman to Iran."

The Omani official stated that the people and officials of Oman will never forget Iran's support in the past and added, "We hope that we can eliminate threats through cooperation."

The Deputy Prime Minister of Oman for Defense Affairs stated that there are good programs and cooperation in the fields of training, transfer of experiences and holding joint exercises between Iran and Oman, and stated, "We at the Ministry of Defense of Oman are very interested in using your experiences and facilities."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shihab bin Tariq Al Said pointed to the importance of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying "The responsibility of this region geographically lies with the two countries of Iran and Oman, we must be in charge of the safety of navigation in this region and not allow small issues to become an excuse for others because the enemies do not want peace to prevail in this region."

The Omani official concluded that the level of military relations between Iran and Oman on the ground field should be improved as well as in the maritime field and said, "we have no worries about the development of relations between the two sides."

SKH/TSN2891666