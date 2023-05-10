Oman stresses developing military, defense coop. with Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Muscat on Tuesday evening.

The cooperation between the two armed forces in various defense and military fields should be improved, Sultan of Oman added.

Stating that the Navy of Oman will participate in international exercises in Iran, he added that the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman can be ensured by the countries of the region.

During the meeting, General Bagheri described Tehran-Muscat relations as stable and positive.

"The Leader of the Islamic Revolution [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei] considers Oman as a good neighbor for Iran," he said. "The fundamental policies of Iran are to provide security in the region, and the joint actions of Iran and Oman can create better security and prove that there is no need for the presence of foreigners in the region."

Pointing to Oman's policies on the issue of Yemen, he said that efforts to create peace and preserve the territorial integrity of Yemen must continue.

Stating that the signs of the decline of the United States have been visible, he added that the emerging new world order will not be based on unipolar hegemony.

Bagheri had arrived in the Omani capital Muscat on Sunday night for talks with the country’s military and political officials.

