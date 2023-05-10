Syrian army important axis of anti-Zionist Resistance

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks in the meeting with the Syrian chief of the General Staff Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim in Tehran on Wednesday morning where he also said, "Fortunately, security has been relatively restored in Syria. The Syrian army has managed to control the insecurities and I hope that the reconstruction phase of Syria will begin soon."

Major General Bagheri discussed with the Chief of Staff of the Syrian Army about training at different levels, transfer of experiences, and the reconstruction of the army of the Arab country after the war.

"Of course, this process will continue, because the Syrian army is an important axis of the anti-Zionist resistance, so we will strengthen this axis by working together and we will stand against the bullying of the Zionist regime", he continued.

Abdol Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, for his part, stated that, "With the cooperation of Iran, we can speed up the end of the domination of imperialist countries."

The Syrian top military official said that "We have cooperated with the Islamic Republic of Iran for a long time in line with the interests of both countries and this cooperation will continue," adding "We always continue and strengthen our relations with countries that try to create and maintain good neighborliness."

