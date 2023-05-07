VIDEO: Gen. Bagheri arrives in Oman for bilateral ties

Upon his arrival, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that "The trip will definitely have a significant impact on the development of cooperation and the promotion of peace and friendship in the region, and during this trip, I will meet with the commanders of the armed forces and other political officials of Oman."
TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman at the head of a high-ranking military delegation on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations.
