  1. Video
May 7, 2023, 8:05 PM

VIDEO: Gen. Bagheri arrives in Oman for bilateral ties

VIDEO: Gen. Bagheri arrives in Oman for bilateral ties

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – The Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman at the head of a high-ranking military delegation on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations.

Download 11 MB

Upon his arrival, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said that "The trip will definitely have a significant impact on the development of cooperation and the promotion of peace and friendship in the region, and during this trip, I will meet with the commanders of the armed forces and other political officials of Oman."

News Code 200421

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed