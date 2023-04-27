Zionist regime on path of decline, destruction

Al-Nakhaleh made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Beirut on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments, the recent Zionists' attacks, and the resistance of the Palestinians against the Israeli regime forces.

Referring to the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation against the Zionist regime, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the necessity of unification of Palestinian groups as well as the unity of Muslim governments and nations in supporting the Palestinian nation and taking effective and deterrent measures against the aggressive actions of the Zionists against the Palestinians and Islamic holy places.

Al-Nakhaleh, for his part, hailed the political support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Palestine in regional and international forums, adding that the Palestinian Resistance groups are in their best position now.

MP/FNA14020207000703