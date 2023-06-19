Israeli regime main source of creating regional insecurity

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh and his accompanying delegation on Monday in Tehran.

Expressing felicitations to Nakhaleh over the glorious victory of Palestinian Resistance forces in the recent war in the Gaza Strip, Amir-Abdollahian re-stressed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Palestinian cause and the legitimate resistance of the Palestinian nation against the Zionists.

Referring to the support of the late Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Amir-Abdollahian said that martyr Soleimani always sought to strengthen the unity between the Islamic countries, fight the Zionists' threats against the Islamic Ummah, and counter the US hegemony.

Martyr Soleimani's efforts have inspired other nations to maintain the security and stability of their own region without the interference of foreigners, he added.

Al-Nakhaleh, for his part, stressed that the Palestinian Resistance forces are enjoying the highest level of preparedness to decisively respond to any crime committed by the Zionists.

