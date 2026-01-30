Sharif Uni. scholars slam US unchecked power as global threat

Statement by Faculty Members of Sharif University of Technology On the Global Threats of the U.S. Unchecked Power and Our Collective Responsibilities:
We, faculty members of Sharif University of Technology, believe the current trajectory of the United States’ foreign policy has crossed beyond the bounds of international law. These policies are not merely a challenge to the security of Iran as an independent state; they represent a profound threat to international peace and the global order.
The United States has opened new horizons for state-sponsored violence through the assassination of scientists, the abduction of officials, and the legitimization of aggression against civilian populations. This school of thought, in its own omnipotence, has led the American leadership to dismantle international institutions and norms, resulting in the death of countless innocent people worldwide. From the ruins of Gaza and Yemen to the besieged sovereignty of Venezuela and Libya, the imprint of this destructive doctrine is undeniable.
This represents a deliberate degradation of the international system from a state of civil society to a Hobbesian state of nature, where raw power and escalating violence replace law and dialogue. The policies being deployed against Iran’s nation— overt military intimidation, covert operations, and economic strangulation designed to incite internal fragmentation —demand global attention and resistance now, before another region or nation would be ruined by the consequences of the U.S. imperial aggression.
We recognize a universal human responsibility. We must all—irrespective of our differing political beliefs—work to inform the global publics about the catastrophic consequences of these malicious policies. We must unequivocally condemn this pattern of intervention and violence.
As scholars and citizens of one of the world’s oldest civilizations, we call for the mobilization of all national, regional, and international capacities to resist complicity with these inhumane policies. We must unite to prevent the world from descending further into a state where might makes right and where powerful actors are free to act without law or limits.
Our stance is one of the principles in defense of human dignity and a just world order. We stand in solidarity with all peoples who are threatened by the lashes of unrestrained power and violence, conscious that in our own homeland, Iran, the time for vigilance and collective action is now.
Signed,
A group of concerned faculty members
Sharif University of Technology
Tehran, Iran
1. Farhad Ardalan
2. Mehdi Golshani
3. Saeed Sohrabpour
4. Mohammad Ali Kouchakzadeh
5. Rahim Faez
6. Rasool Jalili
7. Masoud Darbandi
8. Saeed Behzadipour
9. Mohammad Etemadi
10. Majid Abbaspour
11. Seyyed Abbas Mousavi
12. Aria Alasty
13. Hassan Salarieh
14. Alireza Bahrampour
15. Mehdi Ehsan
16. Azam Iraji zad
17. Seyed Mohammad Mahdavi
18. Hadi Nobahari
19. Hamid Behroozi
20. Amir Hossein Jahangir
21. Jafar Habibi
22. Behzad Ahi
23. Shahab Ayatollahi
24. Ali Fotowat Ahmady
25. Mohammad Reza Arasti
26. Mohammad Saeed Seif
27. Hossein Asadi
28. Javad Akbari
29. Karim Mazaheri
30. Alireza Ejlali
31. Reza Yousefi
32. Mohammad Mirzaei
33. Abbas Mozaffar
34. Reza Naghdabadi
35. Mohammad Haeri
36. Mohammad Taeibi Rahni
37. Mahmoud Bahmanabadi
38. Mahmoud Saadat Foumani
39. Mostafa Taqavi
40. Bijan Vosoughi Vahdat
41. Seyyed Mohammad Bagher Malaek
42. Mohammad Bagher Shamsollahi
43. Hassan Mahani
44. Mohsen Masihi
45. Alireza Zarei
46. Mohammad Sharifkhani
47. Reza Moghadasi
48. Mohsen Fathi
49. Ebrahim Souzanchi Kashani
50. Naser Karami
51. Kazem Hejranfar
52. Ayoub Torkian
53. Mohammad Farahani
54. Mohammad Outokesh
55. Omid Akhavan
56. Mohammad Bazargan
57. Seyyed Mir Abolhassan Vaezi
58. Aliakbar Abolhasani
59. Seyyed Mohammad Karbasi
60. Mojtaba Mahsuli
61. Mehdi Kargarian
62. Mohammad Amir Dastgheib
63. Siavash Bayat-Sarmadi
64. Asad Kalantarian
65. Mohammad Mahdi Ahadian
66. Saeid Jamshidi
67. Ebrahim Azadegan
68. Ali Khademi
69. Hamed Manouchehri Kousha
70. Mahdi Fateh Rad
71. Noushin Chatrchi
72. Farid Ashtiani
73. Mohamad Mahdi Rohani Mashhadi
74. Hossein Nejat
75. Mahmoud Ashja
76. Hossein Khajehpour
77. Alireza Moazezi Mehretehran
78. Seyed Ali Taheri Khorramabadi
79. Mohammad Reza Morad
80. Amin Fazli
81. Akram Avami
82. Saeed Eini
83. Kaivan Mohammadi
84. Masoud Shadnam
85. Marzieh Saghafian
86. Hoda Mahammadzade
87. Mohammad Hossein Yassaee
88. Abbas Ebrahimi
89. Matin Hashemi
90. Saeed Tajrishy
91. Hamed Sadeghi
92. Ata Pourmahmoud
93. Alireza Sharifi
94. Seyed Ali Akbar Sajadi
95. Yasaman-Sadat Borghei
96. Hossein Askaripour
97. Mohammad Reza Razvan
98. Rouhollah Amiri
99. Seyyed Ali Emami Khansari
100. Mohamad Sadegh Karimi
101. Ali Meghdari
102. Maryam Mirkamali
103. Alireza Jahantigh
104. Hamoon Tahmassebi
105. Farzam Fotovat
106. Mohammad Ali Ahmadi
107. Mana Meskar
108. Masoumeh Koochak Shooshtari
109. Mohammad Hadi
110. Javad Ebrahimi Broojeni
111. Mohammad Mahdi Mojahedian
112. Siavash Ahmadi
113. Moslem Habibi
114. Amir Nourani
115. Mohammad Hasan Ravanji
116. Majid Gholipour
117. Reza Bagheri
118. Hamid Mehdigholi
119. Gholamreza Pircheraghi
120. Maryam Radman
121. Seyed Abolfazl Hosseini
122. Vahid Khonsari
123. Seyed Fakhreddin Tabatabaie (Board Member)
Your Comment