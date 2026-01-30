Sharif Uni. scholars slam US unchecked power as global threat

Statement by Faculty Members of Sharif University of Technology On the Global Threats of the U.S. Unchecked Power and Our Collective Responsibilities:

We, faculty members of Sharif University of Technology, believe the current trajectory of the United States’ foreign policy has crossed beyond the bounds of international law. These policies are not merely a challenge to the security of Iran as an independent state; they represent a profound threat to international peace and the global order.

The United States has opened new horizons for state-sponsored violence through the assassination of scientists, the abduction of officials, and the legitimization of aggression against civilian populations. This school of thought, in its own omnipotence, has led the American leadership to dismantle international institutions and norms, resulting in the death of countless innocent people worldwide. From the ruins of Gaza and Yemen to the besieged sovereignty of Venezuela and Libya, the imprint of this destructive doctrine is undeniable.



This represents a deliberate degradation of the international system from a state of civil society to a Hobbesian state of nature, where raw power and escalating violence replace law and dialogue. The policies being deployed against Iran’s nation— overt military intimidation, covert operations, and economic strangulation designed to incite internal fragmentation —demand global attention and resistance now, before another region or nation would be ruined by the consequences of the U.S. imperial aggression.

We recognize a universal human responsibility. We must all—irrespective of our differing political beliefs—work to inform the global publics about the catastrophic consequences of these malicious policies. We must unequivocally condemn this pattern of intervention and violence.

As scholars and citizens of one of the world’s oldest civilizations, we call for the mobilization of all national, regional, and international capacities to resist complicity with these inhumane policies. We must unite to prevent the world from descending further into a state where might makes right and where powerful actors are free to act without law or limits.

Our stance is one of the principles in defense of human dignity and a just world order. We stand in solidarity with all peoples who are threatened by the lashes of unrestrained power and violence, conscious that in our own homeland, Iran, the time for vigilance and collective action is now.



Signed,

A group of concerned faculty members

Sharif University of Technology

Tehran, Iran



1. Farhad Ardalan

2. Mehdi Golshani

3. Saeed Sohrabpour

4. Mohammad Ali Kouchakzadeh

5. Rahim Faez

6. Rasool Jalili

7. Masoud Darbandi

8. Saeed Behzadipour

9. Mohammad Etemadi

10. Majid Abbaspour

11. Seyyed Abbas Mousavi

12. Aria Alasty

13. Hassan Salarieh

14. Alireza Bahrampour

15. Mehdi Ehsan

16. Azam Iraji zad

17. Seyed Mohammad Mahdavi

18. Hadi Nobahari

19. Hamid Behroozi

20. Amir Hossein Jahangir

21. Jafar Habibi

22. Behzad Ahi

23. Shahab Ayatollahi

24. Ali Fotowat Ahmady

25. Mohammad Reza Arasti

26. Mohammad Saeed Seif

27. Hossein Asadi

28. Javad Akbari

29. Karim Mazaheri

30. Alireza Ejlali

31. Reza Yousefi

32. Mohammad Mirzaei

33. Abbas Mozaffar

34. Reza Naghdabadi

35. Mohammad Haeri

36. Mohammad Taeibi Rahni

37. Mahmoud Bahmanabadi

38. Mahmoud Saadat Foumani

39. Mostafa Taqavi

40. Bijan Vosoughi Vahdat

41. Seyyed Mohammad Bagher Malaek

42. Mohammad Bagher Shamsollahi

43. Hassan Mahani

44. Mohsen Masihi

45. Alireza Zarei

46. Mohammad Sharifkhani

47. Reza Moghadasi

48. Mohsen Fathi

49. Ebrahim Souzanchi Kashani

50. Naser Karami

51. Kazem Hejranfar

52. Ayoub Torkian

53. Mohammad Farahani

54. Mohammad Outokesh

55. Omid Akhavan

56. Mohammad Bazargan

57. Seyyed Mir Abolhassan Vaezi

58. Aliakbar Abolhasani

59. Seyyed Mohammad Karbasi

60. Mojtaba Mahsuli

61. Mehdi Kargarian

62. Mohammad Amir Dastgheib

63. Siavash Bayat-Sarmadi

64. Asad Kalantarian

65. Mohammad Mahdi Ahadian

66. Saeid Jamshidi

67. Ebrahim Azadegan

68. Ali Khademi

69. Hamed Manouchehri Kousha

70. Mahdi Fateh Rad

71. Noushin Chatrchi

72. Farid Ashtiani

73. Mohamad Mahdi Rohani Mashhadi

74. Hossein Nejat

75. Mahmoud Ashja

76. Hossein Khajehpour

77. Alireza Moazezi Mehretehran

78. Seyed Ali Taheri Khorramabadi

79. Mohammad Reza Morad

80. Amin Fazli

81. Akram Avami

82. Saeed Eini

83. Kaivan Mohammadi

84. Masoud Shadnam

85. Marzieh Saghafian

86. Hoda Mahammadzade

87. Mohammad Hossein Yassaee

88. Abbas Ebrahimi

89. Matin Hashemi

90. Saeed Tajrishy

91. Hamed Sadeghi

92. Ata Pourmahmoud

93. Alireza Sharifi

94. Seyed Ali Akbar Sajadi

95. Yasaman-Sadat Borghei

96. Hossein Askaripour

97. Mohammad Reza Razvan

98. Rouhollah Amiri

99. Seyyed Ali Emami Khansari

100. Mohamad Sadegh Karimi

101. Ali Meghdari

102. Maryam Mirkamali

103. Alireza Jahantigh

104. Hamoon Tahmassebi

105. Farzam Fotovat

106. Mohammad Ali Ahmadi

107. Mana Meskar

108. Masoumeh Koochak Shooshtari

109. Mohammad Hadi

110. Javad Ebrahimi Broojeni

111. Mohammad Mahdi Mojahedian

112. Siavash Ahmadi

113. Moslem Habibi

114. Amir Nourani

115. Mohammad Hasan Ravanji

116. Majid Gholipour

117. Reza Bagheri

118. Hamid Mehdigholi

119. Gholamreza Pircheraghi

120. Maryam Radman

121. Seyed Abolfazl Hosseini

122. Vahid Khonsari

123. Seyed Fakhreddin Tabatabaie (Board Member)