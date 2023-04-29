Zionists martyr 1, injure dozens of Palestinians in West Bank

The 15-year-old Palestinian was martyred in the town of Tuqu' in Bethlehem after Zionist troops shot him in the chest.

According to Palestinian sources, 5 Palestinian citizens were injured in the Al-Mughayyir village in the northeast of Ramallah and 2 others were injured in Bayt Dajan village in the east of Nablus city.

Dozens of other Palestinians were also suffocated after inhaling tear gas, the reports added.

Meanwhile, local sources on early Saturday reported that the Palestinian Resistance forces confronted the Israeli regime's forces who raided Tulkarm in the northern West Bank.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on the West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.

At least 106 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces so far this year, including an elderly woman and at least nine children, according to Wafa.

MP/5765887; 5765918