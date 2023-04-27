Iran, Lebanon FMs stress developing ties in all fields

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib met and held talks in Beirut on Thursday.

Referring to the importance of Tehran-Beirut ties, Amir-Abdollahian called for holding the Iran-Lebanon joint economic commission as soon as possible after the formation of the new Lebanese government.

In order to solve the energy and electricity crisis in Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to transfer its experiences in the field of construction and operation of power plants, the top Iranian diplomat said elsewhere in his remarks.

Referring to the developments inside Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian invited the Lebanese parties to hold a dialogue on the election of a president, adding that the Lebanese authorities have the necessary power and competence to elect a president and complete the political process in Lebanon.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian also talked about the dangers of the Zionist regime for the peace and security of the region, as well as the Tehran-Riyadh recent agreement.

Bouhabib, for his part, welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia on the resumption of their ties.

Developments in Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, and Ukraine were other topic discussed between Amir-Abdollahian and Bouhabib.

MP/FNA14020207000418