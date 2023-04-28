End of Nakba, liberation of Palestine near: Iran FM spox

Nasser Kan'ani made the comments in series of tweets on Friday.

"The day when the evil Israeli regime was established is the day of the occupation of a country and the territory belonging to a nation (Palestine), which is referred to as Nakba Day," Kan'ani said.

"Contrary to what the Zionists and their Western supporters say, Israel is not a democratic state formed in a nationless land, but an occupying army that has dominated the land of another nation and has formed an ethnic and racial state," the spokesman added.

"The US and Europe should be ashamed of themselves for helping the occupation of a nation’s land, for having a decisive participation in the establishment of a racial government, and also for having turned a blind eye for 75 years to the most egregious crimes against humanity perpetrated by this usurping regime and having sided with the oppressor," he continued to note.

"Despite the 75-year-long repression against the oppressed Palestinian nation, the apartheid regime is today suffering more than ever from internal division, decay and the crisis of its fake identity, and the end of Naka and freedom of Palestine are close," he concluded.

MNA