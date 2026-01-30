Exploring ways out of regional challenges Turkey visit agenda

Speaking upon arrival in Turkey, Araghchi said the visit had been planned for some time in response to the Turkish foreign minister’s trip to Iran several months ago.

He noted that the purpose of the visit is to review bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran and Turkey, as two major neighboring countries, have always maintained close relations and continuous consultations, adding that cooperation between the two sides continues across political, economic, social, and cultural fields.

The Iranian foreign minister said that given the serious regional developments and existing challenges—particularly in light of objectives and positions put forward by the United States and some other actors—there is a growing need for closer consultations.

He added that reviewing regional developments, coordinating positions, and exchanging views on ways to confront and overcome these challenges are on the agenda of his visit.

MNA/6735108