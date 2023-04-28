Amir-Abdollahian meets with Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon

According to Al-Manar English website, in the meeting, Nasrallah and Amir-Abdollahian discussed regional developments including the Saudi-Iran agreement tp restore their bilateral relations.

Amir-Abdullahian arrived in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Wednesday. During the trip, he with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habibm Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with Ziyad Nakhala, Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine, and a group of Lebanese parliamentarians and consulted with Nakhale about the latest developments revolving around the Resistance Front, and listened to the viewpoints of Lebanese parliamentarians on the formation of a government in that country.

MNA