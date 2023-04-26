Iran FM hails Oman role in facilitating Tehran-Riyadh talks

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Muscat, met and held talks with General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office of Oman.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the issues of bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.

In order to promote cooperation, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the use of existing capacities in the two neighboring countries.

Welcoming Oman's constructive efforts regarding Yemen, the Iranian top diplomat expressed hope that the efforts will lead to consolidation of peace in the region.

Pointing to Oman's role in facilitating Iran-Saudi dialogues and regional and international dialogues, he appreciated Oman's efforts in facilitating regional dialogues.

Iran welcomes the restoration of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the framework of neighborhood policy and respects the principle of good neighborliness and considers it to benefit the region, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Growth of economic relations and mutual investments in the region brings countries closer to each other and it is the basis for achieving peace and stability in the region, he also said, describing Iran's unique geopolitical situation as the best opportunity for transit and transfer of goods through Iran and a platform to help development in the region.

Al Numani also welcomed the Tehran-Riyadh agreement and expressed hope that in the shadow of the convergence of the countries of the region, all scientific and technical capabilities will be used for development in the region.

RHM/