Iran not wanting anything but welfare for Lebanon: FM

"We encourage all Lebanese parties to speed up the election of the president and complete the political process in this important country of the region," the Iranian foreign minister said in a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart on Thursday.

Tehran will support any agreement that is reached among the Lebanese parties in this regard, he added.

"We invite foreign parties to support the choice of the Lebanese people without interfering in Lebanon's affairs," he added.

Referring to his meeting with the Lebanese foreign minister, Amir-Abdollahian mentioned that the two top diplomats have discussed the comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Lebanon.

The two sides also discussed strengthening relations in different fields including economy, commerce, tourism, science, and technology as much as possible. The recent agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the situation in Palestine and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as developments in Ukraine, Sudan, Libya, and Afghanistan, were other topics discussed between the Iranian and Lebanese foreign ministers, according to the Iranian foreign minister.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib, for his part, said that the Tehran-Riyadh agreement is in the interest of Beirut as well.

MP/FNA14020207000236