Iran backs any initiative to end siege of Yemen

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his Tuesday evening meeting with Muhammad Abdulsalam, the spokesman of Yemen Ansarullah, and the head of the Yemen National Salvation Government spoke about the latest major developments in Yemen and the war there.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any initiative, plan, and action that leads to the lifting of the blockade of Yemen and the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire and understanding between the Yemeni political groups," Amir-Abdollahian said.

Appreciating Iran's humanitarian support to Yemen, Abdulsalam said, "We will continue to resist and negotiate until reaching an agreement that provides the rights of all Yemeni people."

"Our other demands included ending aggression, the full end of the siege of Yemen, and payment of the wages of the entire Yemeni employees from the oil and gas revenues," he said.

Abdulsalam said that the National Salvation Government will focus more on the prisoners of war so that no problem will cause delays as it did in releasing the POWs during the fasting month of Ramadan.

The spokesman of Yemen Ansarullah said that what really counts is the outcome not what is said.

