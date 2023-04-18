Navy commander slams US support for piracy in region

Rear Admiral Sharam Iran made the remarks on the anniversary of Iran's Army Day On Tuesday.

Saying that today, "if piracy prevails in the region, it is due to the unjustified presence of the United States in the region," Rear Admiral Irani stressed, "But by God's grace and with the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the sea we were able to establish 100% security in the region, and this security is not only for us and the region, but also for the entire world."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Irani noted that the Iran Army strategic Navy Force has the equipment with the highest technology which indicates the high scientific level of the country and represents the high level of the country's industry.

Saying that the Navy has always tried to convey the message of peace from the Iranian nation to different countries, ِAdmiral Irani added, "But our message to the enemy in the drills is that the Iranians will materialize their (Iranian) will whenever they want."

He further said whatever the Iranian forces do is in line with the aim of boosting and empowering regional and international communities.

MP/5758131