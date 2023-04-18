Speaker hails Army power in face of threats

Speaking in the open session of the parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of Army Day, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf hailed the might of Iran’s Army.

Congratulating the occasion, he said that “undoubtedly, today, the army of the Islamic Republic is regarded as a symbol of the overwhelming power of the Iranian nation in the face of all threats.”

He thanked the families of the Army members who play their role to serve the country.

The 29th of Farvardin was named Army Day by the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini.

To mark Iran’s National Army Day, various parades are held nationwide every year.

Troops from all units of the Iranian Army stage military parades across the country to mark the occasion.

