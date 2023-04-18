Iran wants nothing but security, comfort for regional states

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony of Army Day on Tuesday, Major General Hossein Salami said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran wishes nothing but security and comfort for the countries of the region."

Referring to the military parade of Iran's Army forces, General Salami noted that this parade conveys the message to the neighbors that Iran supports Muslim nations and will not leave them alone in difficult situations.

"Iran has always been in peace and tranquility with neighboring countries and its agenda is maintaining peace, comfort, and security," he said.

Pointing to Iran's privileged position in the region and its unparalleled defense power in the region and the world, he noted, "Iran is the anchor of stability and security in the region and tries to use its defense power for peace and tranquility in the region."

