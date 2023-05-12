Iran navigates round world for 1st time in Islamic world

The remarks were made by the Chief Commander of Iran's Army Navy Force on Friday, as he elaborated on the mission of the 86th naval fleet.

Admiral Irani told the reporters in a press conference that the fleet began its mission in September 2022 from Bandar Abbas port city, southern Iran and now is in Aden Gulf after 213 days of navigation.

He said that the fleet, following maritime diplomacy, visited India, and Indonesia, and entered the Pacific Ocean for the first time while holding a joint drill there.

The commander highlighted the navigation of about 15,000 km in the Pacific Ocean and passing three great typhoons without suffering any damage.

Passing the Strait of Magellan, entering the Atlantic, visiting Brazil's Rio de Janeiro port city, and the arrival in the Aden Gulf after passing the Cape of Good Hope were other parts of the navigation he elaborated on.

Admiral Irani said the '360-Degree' navigation's mission was to bring the message of peace and security to the world and a strong step toward the creation of Islamic Civilization, while the Islamic Republic of Iran seriously pursuing the peaceful components of the international system.

The Commander of Iran's Army Navy Force noted that the foreigners could not and did not bring security to the region, stating that the regional countries have become capable enough of getting unified and producing security in the region, with Iran being ready to share its experiences in this area.

