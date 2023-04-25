India, Iran expanding bilateral military cooperation

"We are further working toward expanding the bilateral military cooperation to newer domains in the near future, and I am sanguine that our friendship will continue to grow and become stronger in the coming years," Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency of India said at Iran Army Day celebrations, according to the ANI news agency.

"India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. Indian and Iranian art, culture and religious traditions have grown and evolved over the years. Iran and India have a comprehensive partnership based on strong mutual trust and defence cooperation being a significant part of the same," he added.

"In recent times, the defence engagement between both countries has grown. A number of professional military courses are being attended by both sides, thus increasing the number of interactions. Besides training and courses, a number of Iranian naval delegations have visited various Indian naval training establishments in the recent past," the Indian military official further said, according to ANI's Twitter page.

MNA/PR