Fateh-2, Fateh-3 submarines to join Army Navy in near future

Sharam Irani in an interview with Mehr News Agency announced that the mentioned submarines will be added to southern and northern fleets in near future.

The joining of Fateh-2 and Fateh-3 will be speeded up to strengthen the Army Navy's authority in the subsurface area, he underlined.

Referring to the new features and capabilities of the Fateh class submarine, he added that today, they are equipped with dual-purpose and domestically-made torpedoes, and all their launches have been successful.

