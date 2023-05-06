  1. Technology
May 6, 2023, 11:40 AM

Navy cmdr.:

Iranian destroyers armed with 'Abu Mahdi' cruise missiles

Iranian destroyers armed with 'Abu Mahdi' cruise missiles

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has announced that the country’s destroyers have been equipped with “Abu Mahdi” cruise missiles which will be unveiled soon.

Rear Admiral Irani in an interview with Fars news gaency said on Saturday that the country’s destroyers have been equipped with the missiles that would be unveiled soon.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Irani unveiled plans to furnish the country’s destroyers with "Abu Mahdi" cruise missiles that can perform well in the electronic warfare space, adding that the tests on this missile have been carried out.

He further noted that the combat capability, the destruction rate, and the range of the Abu Mahdi cruise missiles are considerable while adding that increasing the range of the missiles is on the agenda.

AMK/FNA14020215000252

News Code 200335

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News