Iranian destroyers armed with 'Abu Mahdi' cruise missiles

Rear Admiral Irani in an interview with Fars news gaency said on Saturday that the country’s destroyers have been equipped with the missiles that would be unveiled soon.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Irani unveiled plans to furnish the country’s destroyers with "Abu Mahdi" cruise missiles that can perform well in the electronic warfare space, adding that the tests on this missile have been carried out.

He further noted that the combat capability, the destruction rate, and the range of the Abu Mahdi cruise missiles are considerable while adding that increasing the range of the missiles is on the agenda.

AMK/FNA14020215000252