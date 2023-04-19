Whole world hates America, Turkish interior minister says

The world has no lost love for America, and the West’s efforts to impose its culture and values on the planet are doomed to fail because its hegemony no longer exists, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said.

America is losing its global credibility and the "whole world hates America," Soylu said, speaking at a pre-election meeting with young people in Istanbul Tuesday.

Suggesting that Europe has turned into America’s “pawn” in Africa, Soylu said that “there is no such thing as Europe” today. “Do not overthink it. America exists. Europe is the train in the US convoy. It does not have any special features.”

The official pointed to the numerous problems facing Europe, including the constant discrediting of its leaders, the aging of the population, and economic problems.

The interior minister said that he was “not afraid of terrorism” because the activities of terrorists and the efforts necessary to fight them are clear. “But one of the greatest dangers in the world is cultural terrorism, and we are facing cultural terrorism. We are facing a cultural terrorism that’s aimed at destroying the family structure, morality…the civilizations of nations, their history, our religion, our values, traditions, customs, what our mothers and fathers taught us,” Sputnik quoted him as saying.

MP/PR