National Army Day ceremony kicks off in Iran

Troops from all units of the Iranian Army are holding massive military parades across the country on Tuesday morning to mark National Army Day.

In the capital, Tehran, a ceremony is being held near the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, with high-ranking officials and senior military commanders in attendance.

April 18 (Farvardin 29) is named Army Day in the Islamic Republic of Iran calendar.

Naming April 18 Army Day was one of the initiatives of Imam Khomeini at a time when the country's Army was facing various forms of internal and external sabotage.

